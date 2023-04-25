SWIFTWATER RESCUE: Columbia firefighters hop into Saluda River for life-saving training

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — As the weather begins to warm up, kayaking and tubing on Columbia’s rivers become a popular pastime.

However, each year firefighters respond to calls that require a swiftwater rescue.

“We run probably 30 to 50 water rescues per summer. Sometimes more than that, sometimes a little less,” said Chris Byrd with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

Byrd says the department receives calls for a variety of emergencies out on the river.

“Getting lost, getting swept out in the water, not being prepared, tubes getting popped, getting stuck on a rock, not having a lifejacket,” Byrd listed.

To train firefighters to respond to these calls, Dominion Energy partners with the department.

“One of the ways we do that is we increase the flow of the water coming through the Lake Murray Dam while they are doing the training to help simulate whitewater conditions on a rainy day,” said Dominion Energy spokesperson Matt Long.

Firefighter Taylor Crews says the rocks and water speed can prove a challenge, but one he relishes.

“I think for me, I enjoy river calls so I look forward to training,” Crews said. “However, you don’t look forward to the initial jumping into the water, because it’s a shock.”

Part of Engine 6, Crews says he performs swiftwater rescues every summer.

“Last year we had a few calls where we had to respond in full gear. We hopped in the water and got people off the rocks,: Crews recalled. “This is very realistic training.”

While Columbia’s firefighters are trained to get people out of the water, you can do things to prevent encountering trouble on any body of water.

“Make sure you’re prepared. Know what the water will be like,” Long advises. “Conditions can always change. If they d, have a plan to get out of the river accordingly.”

“Wear your lifejackets. Keep alcoholic drinks to a minimum and stay hydrated,” Byrd concluded.