AG Alan Wilson: Jeroid Price to serve remainder of sentence

(COLUMBIA, SC) – The South Carolina Supreme Court issued a 3-2 decision to vacate Judge Manning’s order in the Jeroid Price case.

Authorities say Price will be taken into custody and returned to the Department of Corrections to serve the remainder of his sentence.

In a statement, Attorney General Alan Wilson says, “We’re pleased the Court heard our request with such urgency and agreed that Jeroid Price’s release was unlawful and that he should be remanded back to the Department of Corrections immediately. Secret orders and backroom deals have no place in our justice system. I hope this sends a clear message to the people of South Carolina: our procedures matter and no one is above the law.”

