Cayce Police: Woman wanted for forgery

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department needs your help finding a woman who’s wanted for forgery.

According to officials, on June 23, 2022, Shamiesha Holloman altered a $7,000 check made out to a business and attempted to cash it.

After being alerted of the fraud it was discovered that Holloman was the person who deposited the funds into her own account.

If you have information, or know Holloman’s whereabouts, call the Cayce Police Department or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.