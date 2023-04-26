First Presbyterian Church of Sumter to unveil bicentennial historical marker

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The First Presbyterian Church of Sumter is set to unveil a new SC Historical Marker commemorating its Bi-Centennial on April 30 at 10 a.m.

The marker will be on the south side of the church on West Calhoun St. in downtown Sumter, according to a press release provided to ABC Columbia News.

The congregation is donating $200,000 to local charities in honor of the 200th anniversary.

The West Calhoun Street which will be blocked off for the unveiling.