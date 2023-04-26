Lower Richland’s Sweet Potato Festival & Parade kicks off this Saturday!

HOPKINS, S.C. (WOLO) – You can bring the family to enjoy a “sweet” time at Lower Richland’s Sweet Potato Festival & Parade this Saturday!

It kicks off at Hopkins Park at 6940 Lower Richland Boulevard from 11 to 6, with the parade starting at 11.

Tyler Ryan spoke with Anetha Jackson, Entertainment Coordinator, who was joined by the festival’s mascot Sweet Tata, about all the fun you can expect at the festival.

You and the family can enjoy some sweet potato pies, sweet potato ice cream, music from artists like The Gospel Redeemers, The Alabama Gurlz & so much more!

Admission is free.

Visit their website for more details.