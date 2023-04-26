Shooting investigation leads to drugs, guns confiscation

Three men and one juvenile have been arrested for a shooting in Fairfield County on Monday.

Deputies say a car was shot near the intersection of Fagan and Doty Roads and they were able to find the suspects at a mobile home nearby.

During a search investigators say they found 24 guns, thousands of rounds of ammo along with large amounts of cocaine and marijuana.

All four suspects face multiple charges and were taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center.