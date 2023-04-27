Jerry Springer, longtime talk show host, dies at 79

(ABC NEWS)—Jerry Springer, the longtime talk show host, has died at age 79, according to The Associated Press.

Springer is best known for his always controversial “The Jerry Springer Show,” which ran in syndication from 1991 to 2018. He most recently hosted the syndicated courtroom show “Judge Jerry,” which was canceled in early 2022 after three seasons.

