RCSD: Blythewood High School online threat under investigation

Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland School District Two says authorities are investigating an online threat made against Blythewood High School.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of threats circulating on social media this morning, say officials.

Authorities say the school is currently not on secure status.

