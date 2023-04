Wendy’s to sell canned chili in grocery stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Wendy’s is going to sell cans of its well-known Chili at grocery stores.

The fast food chain is partnering with Conagra Brands on the project.

Like the restaurant version, the recipe is beef, peppers and beans in a tomato-based sauce.

The chili will sell for about $5 a can and should be on store shelves by summer.