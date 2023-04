Amazon reports $3.2 billion profit in first quarter of 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)β€”The start of 2023 has been good for online retailer Amazon, but not as good for thousands of its workers.

The e-commerce giant reported a profit of $3.2 billion in its first quarter.

That’s a huge jump from the losses it took a year ago and far exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Amazon predicts the year will only get better for it. The company forecasted its second-quarter net sales will grow between 5β€”10% from the same period the year before.

That means it will be between $127 billion and $133 billion.