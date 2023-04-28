American Heart Association and Ritedose Corporation team up for Field Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The American Heart Association and the Ritedose Corporation on 1 Technology Circle in Columbia teamed up for their first ever Field Day. The event was designed to combat burnout, stress, and unhealthy habits among Ritedose employees.

“I personally lost both of my grandparents to heart attacks when they were in their 50’s. So it is sort of near and dear to me. As well as I also lost my stepmother about 10 years ago. She was very young too — to heart disease, to congestive heart failure. This is our new focus on heart disease, definitely,” says the President of Ritedose Corporation, Jody Chastain.

According to Chastain, the Field Day is just like the ones folks may have experienced in elementary school, and is meant to encourage healthier hearts for his team. One hundred and fifty employees split into 15 different teams to compete in seven different games.

Chastain also says the group remains competitive, raising over $33,000 for the American Heart Association and surpassing its goal of raising $18,500.

“There’s people that have bought belts that look like WWE wrestling belts; there were t-shirt design contests. Super competitive from every department. So this should be a good time. We tried to make the games where we lessened the chance of people getting hurt because we are such a competitive bunch of folks,” Chastain says.

Crystal Kirkland, the Executive Director of the American Heart Association of the Midlands, says heart disease is still the number one killer across the U.S.

“One of the big things we talk about with heart health, people think about it and it becomes very overwhelming. We all start saying — one step. Do the first thing. Walk a little bit more. Get moving. Or just join us for a Field Day and have a whole lot of fun in the process with your friends and peers,” says Kirkland.

Chastain says Ritedose Corporation specializes in making inhalation drugs for asthma and COPD as well as products for dry eye disease.