Midlands schools in secure status after possible shots heard in area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland School District Two says several schools are in secure status due to hearing possible shots fired in the area.



Officials say Round Top ES, Longleaf MS, Sandlapper Elementary, and Blythewood Middle students are safely inside.

No one is allowed in or out of the building at this time. Richland deputies are using a helicopter to search the area.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for more information.