Darius Rush selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round

COLUMBIA, S.C. (April 29, 2023) — University of South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the 138th player taken overall.

Rush, who measured in at 6-1 7/8 and 198 pounds on the Gamecocks’ Pro Timing Day, originally came to Carolina as a wide receiver, but was converted to cornerback during his collegiate career. He played in 43 career games for the Gamecocks, including 21 starts. The Kingstree, S.C. native logged three career interceptions and broke up 15 passes. He collected 78 tackles, including 38 as a senior in 2022.

Rush was the second Gamecock cornerback taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, joining second-round pick Cam Smith, who went to the Miami Dolphins, and the first player selected by the Colts since Justice Cunningham was taken in the seventh round of the 2013 draft.

For the second time in the past three seasons, the Gamecocks have had a pair of defensive backs taken in the draft. Smith and Rush follow in the footsteps of Jaycee Horn (first round to Carolina) and Israel Mukuamu (sixth round to Dallas), who were both taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rush becomes the 33rd Carolina defensive back selected all-time, with 18 taken since 2002.

Along with Smith and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (third round to the Chicago Bears), the Gamecocks have had at least three players taken in the NFL Draft in five-straight years.