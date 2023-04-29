Jalen Brooks selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh Round

COLUMBIA, S.C. (April 29, 2023) — University of South Carolina wide receiver Jalen Brooks was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 27th pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the 244th player taken overall.

Brooks, who measured in at 6-1 and 200 pounds on the Gamecocks’ Pro Timing Day, began his career at Division II Wingate before playing his final three seasons in Columbia. He logged 58 catches for 785 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 24 games including 22 starts with the Garnet & Black. The Harrisburg, N.C. product started all 12 regular season games in 2022, hauling in 33 passes for 504 yards, an average of 15.3-yards per catch. Following the season he was recognized with the Overcoming Adversity Award and earned the Community Service Award from the coaching staff at the Senior Banquet.

Brooks was the fifth Gamecock selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the first Gamecock wide receiver drafted since Shi Smith went to the Carolina Panthers in 2021. He was the first player selected by the Cowboys since Israel Mukuamu was taken in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He is the eighth Gamecock wide receiver taken in the last 12 NFL Drafts.

Brooks joins Cam Smith, Zacch Pickens, Darius Rush and Jovaughn Gwyn as Gamecocks selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, the most Carolina players selected since the 2013 NFL Draft when seven players were taken.