Jovaughn Gwyn selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the seventh round

COLUMBIA, S.C. (April 29, 2023) — University of South Carolina offensive guard Jovaughn Gwyn was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the 225th player taken overall.

Gwyn, who measured in at 6-1 3/4 and 300 pounds on the Gamecocks’ Pro Timing Day, was a four-year starter and a two-time team captain for the Gamecocks. The Charlotte, N.C. product played at the right guard position, starting in 47 games, tying for fourth on the school’s all-time list, while tying for second in school history with 47-consecutive starts.

As a senior, Gwyn was named to the Coaches’ Second-Team All-SEC squad and was a fourth-team All-SEC selection by Phil Steele. He was presented with the Outstanding Student-Athlete Award, the Strength & Conditioning Award and the Most Outstanding Senior Award following the season. Gwyn was also a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and was a member of the 2023 NFF Hampshire honor Society.

Gwyn was the fourth Gamecock selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the first Gamecock offensive lineman drafted since Dennis Daley went to the Carolina Panthers in 2019, and the first offensive guard selected since A.J. Cann went to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015. He was the first player selected by the Falcons since Travian Robertson was taken in the seventh round of the 2012 draft.