Tippett Tanks: Freshman’s 3-run home run lifts USC past Auburn

COLUMBIA – Will Tippett’s three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh lifted the University of South Carolina baseball team to an 8-7 win over Auburn Sunday afternoon (April 30) at Founders Park, taking the final game of the three-game set vs. the Tigers. The bottom of the seventh started with singles from Caleb Denny and Jonathan French. After a pitching change and a flyout, Tippett took the 1-2 pitch from Tanner Bauman over the wall in left for his first career home run as a Gamecock. Tippett ended the top of the seventh with a nice play on the shift with the bases loaded, keeping the score at 6-5. Auburn scored five runs in the first two innings to take a 5-2 lead. Carolina chipped away with two runs in the fourth on a Michael Braswell single up the middle and one in the fifth on a Carson Hornung sacrifice fly, tying the game at five. Auburn took a 6-5 lead on Bryson Ware’s leadoff home run in the sixth. Bobby Peirce had a home run in the ninth and Nick Proctor came in with a runner on first and no one out. Jonathan French picked off pinch runner Justin Kirby at first. After a single, Proctor got a strikeout and fielder’s choice to end the game. Denny had four hits in the win while Cole Messina was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Tippett drove in three and Braswell had two RBI. Chris Veach earned the win in relief, allowing a run on three hits and a strikeout in 1.2 innings. Matthew Becker started for the Gamecocks. He struck out eight and allowed five hits and five runs in five innings. Eli Jones had a pair of strikeouts in 1.1 innings and Proctor earned his first save with a strikeout in an inning of work. POSTGAME NOTES Carolina picked up its 500 th career SEC win in the Sunday victory. The Gamecocks have a 500-396-1 all-time record in conference play.

Denny was 7-for-9 with two doubles and two RBI in the Auburn series.

Messina had three extra-base hits and five RBI in the Auburn series.

Carolina combined for 12 strikeouts on the mound in the win. UP NEXT

Carolina will visit Winthrop Ballpark in Rock Hill, S.C., on Wednesday, May 3 when the Gamecock face Winthrop with a 6 p.m. first pitch. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.