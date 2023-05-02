Gavin Smith wins Lexington City Council special election

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A local entrepreneur has won a special election for city council in the Town of Lexington.

The Lexington County Election Commission says Gavin James Smith won the race with 607 votes.

He defeated Constance Flemming, Edwin Gerace & Matthew Graham.

Tuesday’s special election was to fill Councilman Steve Baker’s seat after he resigned in February.

Election officials say the results are unofficial until they certify the votes but Smith is declared the winner.

On his Facebook page, Smith says he’s humbled by the win and can’t wait to start his term.