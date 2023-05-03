Gavin Smith wins Town of Lexington City Council election
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Town of Lexington has chosen a new council member in a special election yesterday.
The Lexington County Election Commission says Gavin Smith won with over 600 votes.
The special election came after former Councilman Steve Baker resigned in February.
The councilman-elect thanked his supporters on Facebook saying he’s beyond humbled and is excited to get started.
Election officials still have to certify the votes before he takes office.