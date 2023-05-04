Police: Man arrested in possible dogfighting operation

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter say a man is in custody for drugs and possibly operating a dogfighting operation.

Investigators say Patrick Williams, 21 is charged with trafficking crack cocaine-1st offense, trafficking cocaine-1st offense, manufacturing crack cocaine, two counts of ill treatment of animals and two counts of animal fighting or baiting.

According to investigators, during a search of Williams’ home, police found equipment used in dogfighting and two pitbulls, one which had been neglected and showed scars reminiscent of dogfighting.

Police say they also found crack, cocaine, and the means to manufacture crack were also found.