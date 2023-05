Richland deputies conduct search near Killian Road after driver flees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says there was a search for a subject near Farrow Road and Killian Road.

The deputies formed a perimeter while a K9 team conducted a search of the area after a driver fled a traffic stop around 2:30 p.m. in a stolen vehicle.

The subject has not been located at this time and the search was called off.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.