Jenny Craig closes its doors after 40 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Jenny Craig is going out of business.

The weight-loss chain of 40 years made the announcement on Facebook late Thursday.

The post said, “It’s with a heavy heart, we’re announcing the close of our business.” Jenny Craig’s program provided nutritionally-balanced menus designed to help people lose weight.

Uncertainty surrounding its future started last week on reports that the company was alerting employees of layoffs and “winding down physical operations” of its nearly 500 weight-loss centers in the U.S. and Canada.

Jenny Craig hasn’t returned a request for comment. Its website is no longer active.

Customers are being told that “all auto-delivery subscriptions have been canceled” and “all coaching sessions,

food orders and merchandise sales have ceased online and in corporate centers.”