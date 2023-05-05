Kershaw Co. man out on bond for alleged sex crimes arrested again

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–A Kershaw Co. man is accused of sharing child pornography while he was out on bond for sex crimes involving children.

Deputies say Hunter West was arrested on 16 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor after receiving multiple multiple tips from the national center for missing and exploited children.

Investigators say at the time of his arrest west was out on bond for criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

According to offcials, West was booked into the Kershaw Co. Detention Center and denied bond.