Two winning lottery tickets sold in the Midlands

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Check your tickets! Two winning tickets were sold in the Midlands over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson for the SC Education lottery a Mega Millions ticket matching all five white numbers in the Friday’s drawing was sold at Publix on Hwy. 378 in Lexington.

The winning numbers were: 16 – 18 – 28 – 42 – 43 Megaball®: 11

The odds of winning $1 million are one in more than 12 million.

In addition, lottery officials say a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 were sold at Youngs on Hwy. 15 in Sumter for Saturday’s drawing.

The winning ticket matched four white numbers and the Powerball number.

The winning numbers were: 31 – 39 – 47 – 51 – 53 Powerball®: 6