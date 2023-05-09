Cooper, Kitts invited to USA U19 National Team trials

COLUMBIA, S.C. –South Carolina freshmen Talaysia Cooper and Chloe Kitts are two of the 24 athletes expected to participate in the 2023 USA Women’s U19 National Team trials May 12-15 in Colorado Springs, USA Basketball announced today. The 12-member team selected on the final day will represent the U.S. in the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled for July 15-23 in Madrid.

Cooper and Kitts are among the eight participants who competed their freshman year of college in 2022-23. Ten others will play their freshman seasons in 2022-23, and the remaining six are in the Class of 2024. Kitts is among the 22 participants who have played on a previous USA Basketball team as she helped the U.S. capture gold at the 2022 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup.

Cooper and Kitts were part of the 2023-23 Gamecock team that finished the season with a program-record 36 wins and reached the NCAA Final Four. South Carolina swept the SEC regular-season and tournament championships and were ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll every week of the season. Cooper saw action in 24 games, averaging 8.4 minutes and contributing 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. After joining the team in December 2022, Kitts played in 18 games for 6.9 minutes per game to add 1.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

The 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup features 16 teams. Recently FIBA announced that the U.S. drew Group B with Chinese Taipei, Germany and Mali.

The USA has won the gold medal at the competition in eight of the last nine editions, including the last two. The event, now in its 15th staging, will be the frist FIBA competition to use an innovative glass floor court.

2023 USA Basketball Women’s U19 National Team Trials Roster

KK Arnold, Connecticut

Madison Booker, Texas

Sydney Bowles, Texas A&M

Essence Cody, alabama

Talaysia Cooper, South Carolina

Breya Cunningham, Arizona

Aalyah Del Rosario, LSU

Jadyn Donovan, Duke

Joyce Edwards, Camden High School

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Londynn Jones, UCLA

Chloe Kitts, South Carolina

Alyssa Latham, Syracuse

Talana Lepolo, Stanford

Cotie McMahon, Ohio State

Kiyomi McMiller, Life Center Academy

Courtney Ogden, Stanford

Mackenly Randolph, Sierra Canyon School

Kiki Rice, UCLA

Kennedy Smith, Etiwanda High School

Sarah Strong, Grace Christian School

Grace VanSlooten, Oregon

Juju Watkins, Southern Cal

Allie Ziebell, Neenah Hgh School