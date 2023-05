Grocery prices down: Milk dropped 2%, fruits & vegetables .5%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Shoppers are seeing relief at the grocery store.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found prices ticked down last month. Milk dropped 2%, fruit and vegetables dropped .5%, and meat, poultry, fish and eggs also dipped slightly.

Meanwhile— eating out has gotten more expensive.

Prices at restaurants were up nearly half a percent last month.