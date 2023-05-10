Police: Suspect faces charges in Columbia for sexual assault

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A suspect arrested in Charlotte will also face charges in Columbia for a sexual assault in more than 13 years ago.

Police say James Ingersoll is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a 25 year-old woman on Harden St. in March 2010.

Investigators say DNA collected in that case was matched to an assault in Charlotte in 1994.

Investigators say advancing technology was able to help them identify Ingersoll as a suspect in both cases and he was arrested in Charlotte earlier this week.