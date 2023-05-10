Rep. George Santos to be released on $500,000 bond after pleading not guilty

(ABC NEWS)—Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has been indicted on 13 counts, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives, federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York said Wednesday.

The embattled congressman, who was taken into custody Wednesday morning on Long Island, New York, was arraigned in the afternoon then released on bail.

Santos won’t have to wear ankle monitor

Ryan Harris, a federal prosecutor speaking on behalf of the government, laid out the conditions of Santos’ bond, which defense counsel had agreed to as “something palatable for both of us.”

Among the conditions, Santos can travel within the continental U.S. — but must notify pretrial services before doing so.

He can travel freely within and between New York City, Long Island, and Washington, D.C.

A spokesperson for the Eastern District of New York confirmed that Santos will not be required to wear an ankle monitor.

Santos’ next hearing is scheduled for June 30.

At his arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty, Magistrate Judge Anne Shields read a summary of the charges against Santos and notified him of his rights — to which Santos replied, “Yes, ma’am.”

Santos confirmed that he had read the indictment and had consulted with his attorney.

Before the hearing began, Santos’ attorney, Joe Murray, told a group of reporters that Santos was feeling “good” and was looking forward to the hearing, where he was “finally going to get to address the allegations.”