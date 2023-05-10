SLED, SC authorities offering $30,000 reward for information leading to Jeroid Price arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Department of Corrections, and Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. are offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the capture and return to prison of Jeroid Price.

Authorities say he was released from prison in March, but he was ordered to return and serve the remainder of his sentence.

Price is a Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs almost 240 pounds.

The 43 year old is considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact SLED at (866)472-8477, email tips@sled.sc.gov .