Starbucks to begin charging “refresher” fee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Some Starbucks customers will have to pay a little more for their customized drink.

The company announced it will charge a dollar extra for customers who ask for a “refresher” without water.

Refreshers are non-coffee beverages made with juices, fruit chunks and another liquid—like milk, lemonade or water.

The company says getting light or no ice is still free, but substituting the water is not.

Inflation and rising labor costs are pushing chains like Starbucks to raise prices.