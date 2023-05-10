Wesley Church hosts “Hearts Across Columbia” feeding the homeless event on May 20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A local church is hosting an event to help feed the homeless in the Midlands this month and you can join in to help!

Wesley United Methodist Church’s “Hearts Across Columbia” starts Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the church at 1725 Gervais Street.

Tyler spoke with Portia Davis, Chairperson of the church’s Outreach Committee and church member Yolanda Hailey about the special event.

Davis spoke about how she wanted to use her birthday to give back to the homeless community through this event.

You can volunteer with the church as they’ll cook hot meals and hand out the hot plates to the homeless women and men throughout the Downtown Columbia area.

For more information on how you can take part in helping the homeless, you can call the church at (803) 799-1426.

To learn more about Wesley United Methodist Church, visit their website.