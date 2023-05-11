7Sunday’s Motown Mother’s Day Event kicks off this Sunday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can take your mother back to Hitsville USA for 7Sunday’s Motown Mother’s Day event this Sunday!

It kicks off at the Gala Event Center at 1801 Bush River Road at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.

Tyler spoke with Deon Generette, founder of 7Sunday & the event’s host, about the jam packed show that will feature live musical performances covering the classic Motown hits.

You and the family can also enjoy a comedy performance from comedian Desiree’s Son, plenty of food and a cash bar.

For tickets, visit 7Sunday’s website.

You can also email them at info@7sunday.live for more information.