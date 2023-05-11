Lexington man sentenced 8 years in prison on financial crimes, drugs, gun charges

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A Lexington Co. man will spend eight years in prison for financial crimes as well as drug and gun charges.

A spokesperson for the 11th Circuit Solicitors Office say Jonathan West was sentenced this week.

According to the solicitor’s office in 2022, West got checks through the mail illegally that he then altered so he could use them for his own benefit at businesses in the Batesburg Leesville area.

Officials say West pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a traffic stop in Aiken that yielded a handgun as well as Meth and Ecstacy.