Study: Anti-depressants may not treat chronic pain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Millions of Americans have been prescribed anti-depressants for chronic pain, but a new study indicates that they may not help.

One in three people live in chronic pain—that’s defined as pain that lasts more than three months.

A two-year study of 25 different anti-depressants showed that only one of them appeared to be effective in treating chronic pain. That medication is Duloxetine sold under the brand name Cymbalta.