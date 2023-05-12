EPA proposes new emission standards

(CNN) — The environmental protection agency (EPA) is proposing a new set of climate rules.

It would compel nearly all u-s power plants that generate electricity to slash fossil fuel emissions.

According to the rules, existing and new power plants that run on coal and natural gas would need to be outfitted with carbon capture technology. They also have the option to add clean hydrogen fuel to reduce their emissions.

It’s up to individual utilities to choose how to meet the new standards. The EPA estimates these rules would cut about 617 million metric tons of carbon pollution by 20-42.