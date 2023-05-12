Experts: Increase in demand causing cancer drug shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Cancer treatments are among the top five most affected by current drug shortages in the U.S.

This includes about two dozen different chemotherapy drugs. The shortages are also affecting treatment for a broad range of cancers.

Unlike other drugs, there aren’t often alternatives for chemotherapy treatments.

Data from the University of Utah shows that there were more than 300 drugs with an active shortage at the end of March.

Experts believe increased demand is causing most of the drug shortages.