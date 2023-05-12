Governor McMaster calls General Assembly back for extra session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor McMaster has called the General Assembly to reconvene on May 16 at 12 p.m. for a special session to take up bond reform, budget, illegal gun possession, and protect life.

In a statement provided to ABC Columbia News, Governor McMaster says, “The General Assembly has made progress on a few items this year, such as expanding school choice, repealing certificate of need, restructuring of the Department of Health and Environmental Control, passing a shield law, and approving a large incentive package for Scout Motors bringing jobs and prosperity to the state, but they have not finished their business. The General Assembly did not close the revolving door for criminals. It remains wide open. They have not passed bond reform, and they have not enhanced the criminal penalties for illegal-gun possession. In addition, the General Assembly must complete the state budget, and they must pass legislation that stops our state from becoming a destination for abortions. Therefore, I am directing the General Assembly to return for a special session to complete the important business at hand.”

According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, the extra session will take up enhanced penalties for illegal gun possession, bond reform, the General Appropriations Act, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, and other matters.

Governor McMaster is the first governor to reconvene the General Assembly since Jim Hodges.

The executive order will remain in effect unless rescinded by an order, say officials.