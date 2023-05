High-beam headlights lead to pursuit and couple’s arrest

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—A couple is in custody in Sumter County after a chase with law enforcement.

Deputies say 39-year-old William Armstrong and 32-year-old Teal Leviner face drug charges after refusing to stop for police following the couple having their high beams on in oncoming traffic.

The pursuit resulted in authorities finding a multitude of drugs.

Both are being held at the Sumter County Detention Center without bond.