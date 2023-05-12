Sumter deputies: Three men arrested following break-up altercation

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Three men are in custody following a shooting and altercation over a break-up last month in Sumter.

On April 15 deputies say brothers David Butler,35, and Brian Butler, 36, and their friend Keith Morris,26, allegedly assaulted a friend of one of the brother’s ex-girlfriend and pointed a gun at his vehicle that had two kids inside on Bethel Church Road and Nettles Road.

Investigators also believe Brian Butler shot into the victim’s home.

The trio is currently being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.