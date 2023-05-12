Sumter PD urges drivers to stay alert during Saturday’s Sumter Clarendon Heart Walk

Jessica Mejia,
Sumter Clarendon
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Beginning Saturday at 8 a.m. traffic will be controlled on Calhoun Street and other downtown area streets.
The measures come ahead of this year’s Sumter Clarendon Heart Walk.
Drivers are asked to be extra careful as walkers and runners will be on the streets.
Roads are expected to be clear by 11 a.m., say Sumter Police.
