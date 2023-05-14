Big bucks will be spent on mom this Mother’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Happy Mothers Day.

Americans are spending big on mom this Mother’s Day!

The National Retail Association and Prosper Insights and Analytics says Sunday should set a new record.

They predict consumers will shell out $35.7 billion for mom, based on their annual survey.

That’s nearly $4 billion more than last year’s record high.

According to the survey, 35—44-year-olds are the biggest spenders.

The most popular gifts are flowers and cards.