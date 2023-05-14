Gamecocks fall to No. 3 Arkansas, 5-1

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas’ Hunter Hollan pitched a complete game for No. 3 Arkansas as the Razorbacks took the three-game series with a 5-1 win over the No. 6 University of South Carolina baseball team Sunday afternoon (May 14) at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Hollan struck out 10, allowing five hits and a run with a walk. Carolina got on the board first when Will Tippett led off the third with a solo home run. Arkansas answered with a run in the third, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the eighth for the four-run win.

Matthew Becker was tagged with the loss. He allowed six hits and four runs with seven strikeouts and no walks in 5.2 innings of work. James Hicks struck out a pair, allowing a run with four hits in 2.1 innings.

Cole Messina was 2-for-4 for the Gamecocks offense.

POSTGAME NOTES

Tippet now has three home runs in his last eight games.

Becker was one off a season-high in strikeouts.

Messina now has 17 doubles on the season, tops on the team.

UP NEXT

Carolina will play its final midweek game of the regular season on Tuesday night (May 16) against Charlotte. First pitch is at 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.