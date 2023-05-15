Gerber recalls potentially contaminated baby formula

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Gerber says potentially contaminated baby formula reached retailers in eight states despite a recall.

The distributed products include 12.4 oz. cans of Good Start SoothePro powdered infant formula.

Those manufactured between January 2 and 18 could contain a germ with the potential to seriously sicken infants, although there haven’t been reports of any babies getting sick from the formula.

Gerber says some of the formula went to the Nashville division of Associated Wholesale Grocers Incorporated.

It works with retailers in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.