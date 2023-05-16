Amazon working on faster delivery plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Amazon is unpacking a new delivery plan that could lead to faster shipping times.

Here’s how it used to work: Amazon shipped items from warehouses anywhere in the country. If the distribution centers nearest the delivery location didn’t have the item, that can not only be costly, but also impact delivery times.

To help fix those problems, Amazon has created eight regions in smaller geographic areas set up to ship products over shorter distances.

Amazon said items that are closer to customers will show up higher in search results on its website or app. The company says it’s an effort to cut costs and speed up shipping times for the customer.

So instead of Amazon’s famous two-day shipping, orders could arrive in one day or even sooner.