Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program to begin June 1st

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program will begin next month on June 1st. The Department of Social Services says there is an increase in benefits for this year.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is federally funded and is administered by DSS who partners with the USDA and senior serving organizations to get the job done. The program is available in all 46 counties.

“We know that getting extra fruits and vegetables especially those that are not canned and processed but those fresh fruits and vegetables are really important and very beneficial to a senior citizen’s diet. Not only are we helping put additional fruits and vegetables and good things into a seniors diet, we’re also helping local farmers because there are many roadside stands and certified markets that participate in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and accept vouchers,“ says Connelly Anne Ragley, who is the Director of Communications and External Affairs for DSS.

Qualified seniors can apply on site at one of the distribution sites and those who are approved will be given vouchers totaling up to $50 which is an increase from the $25 dollars given in years past. Ragley says you must be age 60 or older with a yearly income around $25,000 or less to apply.

“We recognize too that the price of things have gone up with inflation. It is definitely clear to see at the grocery store and when you’re trying to put food on the table and also because we know that many senior citizens in our state are on fixed incomes they are retired or maybe they’re taking care of loved ones,” says Ragley.

To find a local distribution center by county, please click here.