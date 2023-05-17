Xerxes establishing first South Carolina operations in Richland County

The expansion will create 80 new jobs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Xerxes is opening its first South Carolina facility in Richland County. The expansion will create 80 new jobs.

Xerxes manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic underground storage tanks, primarily used within the retail fuel, storm water and wastewater markets.

Shawcor Ltd., the company’s parent company, is a global material sciences company that serves the energy, infrastructure, and transportation markets.

Located at 141 Hobart Road in Blythewood, Xerxes’ new production facility will expand the company’s capability to deliver underground fuel and water storage tanks.

Operations are expected to begin by the end of 2024. Anyone interested in joining the Xerxes team should visit the company’s contact page.