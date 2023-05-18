AG’s Office: Kershaw Co. man arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material charge

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–A Kershaw man has been arrested in connection to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials with the Attorney General’s Office say Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jason Gouty of Elgin after receiving a cybertipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to investigators, Gouty allegedly distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Official say Gouty was arrested on May 11th and is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.