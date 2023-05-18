City Officials: $1.8 million in improvements set for Owen’s Field park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Major improvements are coming to Owen’s Field park.

According to the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, Columbia City Council approved funding for $1.8 million dollars in improvements and upgrades for the park’s soccer fields and amenities.

Officials say work will take place in two parts, with the first phase to include improvements scheduled to be complete ahead of the 2023 fall soccer season.

This Summer, City officials say Columbia District 3 Councilman Will Brennan and Parks and Recreation representatives will meet with community members and Owens Field athletic user groups to talk about the project and share schematic designs, details, and timelines..

In a release, the Columbia Mayor said the following:

“We are proud to be supporting Owens Field and look forward to how these improvements will help the surrounding community,” said Mayor Daniel Rickenmann. With this funding, we can expand the activities at Owens Field and add more ways for residents of our city to get outdoors. I can’t wait to get out to Owens Field and have fun with our community.”

Officials say the final project will include everything from removing existing grass, grading for better surface drainage, a new irrigation system and sodding with Bermuda grass.

The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will oversee maintenance of the new fields.

Officials say long term project plans include construction of walking paths, parking, restrooms, lighting and more.