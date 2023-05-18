Production facility coming to Richland County bringing 80 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A manufacturing facility will establish its first South Carolina operations in Richland County, say officials.

The new facility is expected to create at least 80 new jobs.

In a release from Richland County officials, leaders say Xerxes, a subsidiary of Shawcor Ltd. announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Richland County.

According to officials, Xerxes manufactures market-leading, fiberglass-reinforced plastic underground storage tanks, primarily used within the retail fuel, stormwater and wastewater markets.

The new facility will be located at 141 Hobart Road in Blythewood.

Officials say Xerxes plans to lease the new production facility that will expand the company’s capability to deliver market-leading underground fuel and water storage tanks.

The facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2024 and to approach normalized levels of production in 2026, according to Richland County officials.

If you are interested in possible careers you can click here for the company’s contact page.