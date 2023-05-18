Richland School District One to hold Summer Job Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a career in Education?

Richland School District One is looking for teachers and classified employees to join their team.

The district will hold a Summer Job Fair Thursday, June 15 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the C.A. Johnson High School gymnasium (2219 Barhamville Road, Columbia, SC 29204).

According to the District, certified participants should possess or be eligible for a South Carolina teaching certificate. Newly hired certified teachers will receive a $2,000 signing bonus. Richland One also offers reimbursements for moving expenses and certification application costs, say officials.

The District says Classified employment opportunities include food service workers, bus drivers, nurses, custodians, social workers and instructional assistants. Classified employees will be paid signing bonuses based on their department.

https://www.applitrack.com/richlandone/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=JOB+FAIR%2fINTERVIEW+DAY