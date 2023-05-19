Eastover Mayor Phillip Gunter arrested on assault and battery charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Eastover Mayor Phillip Gunter on charges of assault and battery 2nd degree.

Gunter was arrested on May 19 following a fight that ended with one victim injured. Deputies were called to a social gathering after a community event the same evening for reports of a fight in progress.

The incident had ended by the time authorities arrived and none of the individuals involved were on scene.

Officials say the victim called 911 from another location to report that he was involved in a fight with Gunter. Gunter and the victim know each other and were involved in a personal dispute.

Investigators determined Gunter was the instigator after conducting interviews with witnesses, the victim, and Gunter.